Fashion photographer Rui Faria teams up with beauty director Pablo Rodriguez at CLM for a Skin Deep, men’s beauty editorial, for the Spring Summer 2018 issue of WYLDE Magazine, featuring the stunning Geraint at Established Models and Zach H at Models1. Hair is work of Federico Ghezzi at Saint Luke. Digital operator was Jakub Gessler.

