MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Austin Wilkie by Patrick Lacsina

Austin Wilkie

Lover’s Rock story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Patrick Lacsina features the handsome Austin Wilkie represented by Elmer Olsen. For the session Austin is wearing selected pieces from Moschino, Bench, Hunter Preston, Knowledge Cotton, Givenchy, and Acne Studios.

Model: Austin Wilkie at Elmer Olsen
Photographer: Patrick Lacsina – patricklacsina.com

