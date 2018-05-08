MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Austin Wilkie by Patrick Lacsina
Lover’s Rock story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Patrick Lacsina features the handsome Austin Wilkie represented by Elmer Olsen. For the session Austin is wearing selected pieces from Moschino, Bench, Hunter Preston, Knowledge Cotton, Givenchy, and Acne Studios.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Model: Austin Wilkie at Elmer Olsen
Photographer: Patrick Lacsina – patricklacsina.com
