MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Vanhorn by Jay Mathews
Fresh face Alex Vanhorn at Fenton Model Management stars in Alex Through the Looking Glass story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Jay Mathews. In charge of styling was David Chavez, who for the session selected the latest looks from Zara. Grooming is work of beauty artist Evie Ry.
Photographer Jay Mathews
Stylist David Chavez
Makeup/Grooming Evie Ry
Photographer’s Assistant Sofia Brunet
Model Alex Vanhorn
Agency Fenton Model Management