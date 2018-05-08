MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Vanhorn by Jay Mathews

Fresh face Alex Vanhorn at Fenton Model Management stars in Alex Through the Looking Glass story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Jay Mathews. In charge of styling was David Chavez, who for the session selected the latest looks from Zara. Grooming is work of beauty artist Evie Ry.

Photographer Jay Mathews

Stylist David Chavez

Makeup/Grooming Evie Ry

Photographer’s Assistant Sofia Brunet

Model Alex Vanhorn

Agency Fenton Model Management