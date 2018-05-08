MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Joshua Slack by Blake Ballard
Fashion photographer Blake Ballard captured the handsome Joshua Slack (Good Talent Management, State Management, MC2 Models Miami) for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. For the story Joshua is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, All Saints, Guess, Topman, Versace, and Alternative Apparel.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Joshua Slack at Good Talent Management, State Management, MC2 Models Miami
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com
