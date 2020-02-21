MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Damian by Bogdan Jabłoński

The handsome Damian at Selective Management stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Bogdan Jabłoński. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Kasia Olkowska. Retouching by Mateusz Niechoda.

Styling is work of Marcin Brylski, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Valentino, Mariusz Przybylski, COS, Boss, Dolce&Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pantanetti, Dior, Sendra Boots, Moncler, Undercover, Iceberg, Saint Laurent, Paul Smith, and Vetements.

Discover more of the session below:





Jacket Boss

Turtleneck Dolce&Gabbana

Jacket Mariusz Przybylski

Trousers Alexander McQueen

T-Shirt Burberry

Sachet Valentino

Gloves Cos

Shoes Calvin Klein

Coat Givenchy

Sweater Dsquared2

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski

Turtleneck Calvin Klein

Sweater Maison Margiela

Trousers Dsquared2

Belt Polo Ralph Lauren

Shoes Pantanetti

Sweater Dior

Trousers Mariusz Przybylski

Shoes Sendra Boots

Scarf Moncler

Hat Undercover

Vest Moncler

Suit Dolce&Gabbana

Turtleneck Iceberg

Gloves Boss

Sweater Dior

Trousers Mariusz Przybylski

Shoes Sendra Boots

Scarf Moncler

Hat Undercover

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski

Turtleneck Calvin Klein

Sweater Maison Margiela

Trousers Dsquared2

Belt Polo Ralph Lauren

Jacket Saint Laurent

Shirt COS

Trousers Boss

Shoes Paul Smith

Briefcase Boss

Turtleneck Sweater Vetements

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski

Turtleneck Calvin Klein

Sweater Maison Margiela

Trousers Dsquared2

Belt Polo Ralph Lauren

Shoes Pantanetti

Photographer: Bogdan Jabłoński – @bo_jablonski

Stylist: Marcin Brylski – @marcinbrylski

Model: Damian at Selective Management

Hair & Makeup Artist: Kasia Olkowska

Retouching: Mateusz Niechoda