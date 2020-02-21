in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Damian by Bogdan Jabłoński

Photographer Bogdan Jabłoński and stylist Marcin Brylski team up for our latest exclusive story

Bogdan Jablonski
Jacket Mariusz Przybylski
Trousers Alexander McQueen
T-Shirt Burberry
Sachet Valentino
Gloves COS

The handsome Damian at Selective Management stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Bogdan Jabłoński. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Kasia Olkowska. Retouching by Mateusz Niechoda.

Styling is work of Marcin Brylski, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Valentino, Mariusz Przybylski, COS, Boss, Dolce&Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pantanetti, Dior, Sendra Boots, Moncler, Undercover, Iceberg, Saint Laurent, Paul Smith, and Vetements.

Bogdan Jablonski

Jacket Boss
Turtleneck Dolce&Gabbana

Bogdan Jablonski

Jacket Mariusz Przybylski
Trousers Alexander McQueen
T-Shirt Burberry
Sachet Valentino
Gloves Cos
Shoes Calvin Klein

Bogdan Jablonski

Coat Givenchy
Sweater Dsquared2

Bogdan Jablonski

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren
Shoes Pantanetti

Bogdan Jablonski

Sweater Dior
Trousers Mariusz Przybylski
Shoes Sendra Boots
Scarf Moncler
Hat Undercover

Bogdan Jablonski

Vest Moncler
Suit Dolce&Gabbana
Turtleneck Iceberg
Gloves Boss

Bogdan Jablonski

Sweater Dior
Trousers Mariusz Przybylski
Shoes Sendra Boots
Scarf Moncler
Hat Undercover

Bogdan Jablonski

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren

Bogdan Jablonski

Jacket Saint Laurent
Shirt COS
Trousers Boss
Shoes Paul Smith
Briefcase Boss

Bogdan Jablonski

Turtleneck Sweater Vetements

Bogdan Jablonski

Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren
Shoes Pantanetti

Photographer: Bogdan Jabłoński – @bo_jablonski
Stylist: Marcin Brylski – @marcinbrylski
Model: Damian at Selective Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kasia Olkowska
Retouching: Mateusz Niechoda

