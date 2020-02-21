MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Damian by Bogdan Jabłoński

The handsome Damian at Selective Management stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Bogdan Jabłoński. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Kasia Olkowska. Retouching by Mateusz Niechoda.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Styling is work of Marcin Brylski, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Valentino, Mariusz Przybylski, COS, Boss, Dolce&Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pantanetti, Dior, Sendra Boots, Moncler, Undercover, Iceberg, Saint Laurent, Paul Smith, and Vetements.
Discover more of the session below:
Jacket Boss
Turtleneck Dolce&Gabbana
Jacket Mariusz Przybylski
Trousers Alexander McQueen
T-Shirt Burberry
Sachet Valentino
Gloves Cos
Shoes Calvin Klein
Coat Givenchy
Sweater Dsquared2
Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren
Shoes Pantanetti
Sweater Dior
Trousers Mariusz Przybylski
Shoes Sendra Boots
Scarf Moncler
Hat Undercover
Vest Moncler
Suit Dolce&Gabbana
Turtleneck Iceberg
Gloves Boss
Sweater Dior
Trousers Mariusz Przybylski
Shoes Sendra Boots
Scarf Moncler
Hat Undercover
Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren
Jacket Saint Laurent
Shirt COS
Trousers Boss
Shoes Paul Smith
Briefcase Boss
Turtleneck Sweater Vetements
Shirt Mariusz Przybylski
Turtleneck Calvin Klein
Sweater Maison Margiela
Trousers Dsquared2
Belt Polo Ralph Lauren
Shoes Pantanetti
Photographer: Bogdan Jabłoński – @bo_jablonski
Stylist: Marcin Brylski – @marcinbrylski
Model: Damian at Selective Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kasia Olkowska
Retouching: Mateusz Niechoda