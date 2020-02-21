Anthony Chen Models Shiatzy Chen Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Fashion photographer Nhu Xuan Hua captured Shiatzy Chen‘s Spring Summer 2020 Mystic Mystery In Bamboo Labyrinth campaign featuring Anthony Chen joined by Vika Evseeva, Dasha Konte, and Xiaoqian Xu. Set design is work of Paulina Piipponen, with hair styling from Jun Tsai, and makeup by beauty artists Hungyi Lu and Justinsionlu.

“Nhu Xuan Hua believes the journey of self-searching is a romantic exploration, within the labyrinth of consciousness lies the game of awareness; when the red signal flashes, the characters travel from somewhere deep into conscious to yet another unknown land. The consciousness drifts between spaces; will it end at the beginning of the journey or at the outset of the next odyssey?“

Director / Photographer Nhu Xuan Hua

Director Of Photography Marc Pritchard

Video Editor Francesco Roma

Set Designer Paulina Piipponen

Music / Sound Design Tzekin

Hair Artist Jun Tsai

Make-Up Artist Hungyi Lu, Justinsionlu

Models Anthony Chen, Vika Evseeva, Dasha Konte, Xiaoqian Xu

Courtesy of © Shiatzy Chen / Catherine Miran

See more of Shiatzy Chen’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign on DESIGNSCENE.NET