Paul Smith Spring Summer 2020 Featuring Felix Archer & Tamel Lee

Models Felix Archer, Tamel Lee and Tessa Bruinsma star in Paul Smith‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Theo Sion. In charge of art direction was Ed Quarmby, with styling from Max Pearmain. Beauty is work of hair stylist Luke Hersheson, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.

“The spring/summer ’20 collection has its roots in Paul’s memories of visiting New York in the early-1970s. Tailoring is oversized in shape and relaxed in style, inspired by the hand-me-down jackets and overcoats worn by the city’s young artistic community at the time. Soft construction and lightweight fabrics deliver this 1970s spirit without compromising on comfort and wearability. As with all Paul Smith tailoring, comfort is placed on equal footing with style.“

See more from Paul Smith’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign on DESIGNSCENE.NET