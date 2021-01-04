in Editorial, Exclusive, IMM Bruxelles, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geoffrey Camus, Bartek & Yannick Bandora by Dirk Alexander

Photographer Dirk Alexander and stylist Francis Boesmans team up for our latest exclusive story

Dirk Alexander
Yannick B
Cap Arket
Coat Cos
Socks Falke
Boots Dolce&Gabbana
Bartek
Full look Dolce&Gabbana
Geoffrey
Hat Elvis Pompilio
Tanktop Dolce&Gabbana
Coat Paul Smith
Underwear COS
Socks Falke
Boots Prada

Models Geoffrey Camus, Bartek, and Yannick Bandora, all represented by IMM Bruxelles, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dirk Alexander. In charge of styling was Francis Boesmans, with grooming from beauty artist Annick Wouters.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Arket, Cos, Falke, Dolce & Gabbana, Elvis Pompilio, Paul Smith, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Raf Simons, Seamen Shop, Louis Vuitton, Huis a Boon, Berluti, and Boss.

Dirk Alexander
Full look Bottega Veneta
Dirk Alexander
Full look Lanvin
Dirk Alexander
Full look Dolce&Gabbana
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Hat Arket
Turtleneck Raf Simons
Duffle-coat Prada
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Tanktop and boxershorts COS
Coat Dolce&Gabbana
Socks Falke
Boots Prada
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Hat Seamen Shop
Full look Louis Vuitton
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Yannick
Hat Arket
Overall Arket
Gloves Huis a Boon
Bartek
Denim overall COS
Gloves Huis a Boon
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Arket
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Lanvin
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Berluti
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Cap Arket
Knitwear Bottega Veneta
Socks Falke
Boots Prada
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Dolce&Gabbana
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Raf Simons
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Bartek
Knitwear Dolce&Gabbana
Socks Falke
Boots Prada
Geoffrey
Turtleneck Seamen shop
Socks Falke
Boots COS
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Cap, Arket
Turtleneck, Raf Simons
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Yannick
Cap, Arket
Turtleneck, Raf Simons
Bartek
Pants, Boss
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Tanktop and boxershorts COS
Coat Dolce&Gabbana
Socks Falke
Boots Prada
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Full look Dolce&Gabbana

Photographer Dirk Alexander – @dirkalexanderphotography
Stylist Francis Boesmans – @francisboesmans
Grooming Annick Wouters – @annickwouters
Models Geoffrey Camus, Bartek, Yannick Bandora all with IMM Models

