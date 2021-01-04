MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geoffrey Camus, Bartek & Yannick Bandora by Dirk Alexander

Models Geoffrey Camus, Bartek, and Yannick Bandora, all represented by IMM Bruxelles, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dirk Alexander. In charge of styling was Francis Boesmans, with grooming from beauty artist Annick Wouters.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Arket, Cos, Falke, Dolce & Gabbana, Elvis Pompilio, Paul Smith, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Raf Simons, Seamen Shop, Louis Vuitton, Huis a Boon, Berluti, and Boss.

Photographer Dirk Alexander – @dirkalexanderphotography

Stylist Francis Boesmans – @francisboesmans

Grooming Annick Wouters – @annickwouters

Models Geoffrey Camus, Bartek, Yannick Bandora all with IMM Models