Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2026 Men’s Backstage Moments

Backstage at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 Men’s Collection, anticipation was at a fever pitch. This was the show every model wanted to walk – casting directors Anita Bitton and Calvin Wilson had their pick from the world’s top agencies, and competition was fierce. For the models, being part of Pharrell Williams’ vision meant more than just another runway – it was a career-defining moment, a chance to be seen at the most important show of Paris Fashion Week.

The collection itself illuminated the influence of modern Indian sartorialism on global menswear, reflecting the dandyism at the heart of Studio Homme. Pharrell Williams, together with the architectural visionaries of Studio Mumbai, infused the show with the sensory environments of India- city, nature, and the vitality of the sun. The backstage energy reflected this: models in vibrant cloths and intricate cuts, stylists and artists honing every detail, and a sense of community that mirrored the collection’s worldwide spirit.

Fashion Editor Matthew Henson curated the looks, while hair stylist Karim Belghiran and makeup legend Pat McGrath brought the vision to life. Manicurist Dawn Sterling and producer Alexandre de Betak completed the team, ensuring every detail was perfect before the models hit the runway.

The lineup was a true showcase of international talent: Abas Abdirazaq, Abdallah El Farjani, Adam Castellano, Ahmadou Gueye, Ahmedhadi Abdullahi, Antoine Assani, Armando Cabral, Austin Neyt, Ayomikum, Bilal Adem, Cheikh Diakhate, Dara Gueye, Dawson Bray, Deepak Gupta, Djairo Mulder, Dylan Changarnier, Erik Ilin, Felix Clark, Fernando Cabral, Gabin Soler, Gendai Funato, Gideon Adeniyi, Habib Masovic, Hewei Shi, Hoyong Kim, Huang Shixin, Hyun Jun Kim, Indiana Van’t Slot, Ismael Diabang Martin, Jainil Nawariya, Jakob Zimny, James Turlington, Javi Diaz Granados, Joseph Samuel, Joshua Seth, Juhan Yeon, Kai Wijers, Kazik Ziolkowski, Leander Straub, Lebo Malope, Lenny Diaw, Limamu Mbaye, Lorenzo De Bernardi, Lucas Moullier, Malik Anderson, Mar G, Marlon Mejia, Mathieu Simoneau, Matthew Seymour, Matthieu Akpo, Maxime El Hanafi, Mayowa Olayiwola, Melvyn Reiningi, Mohamed Hassan, Mohamed Isse, Nickita Poleacov, Nizar Talal, Orlando Straub, Rayan Lamarre, Ridzman Zidaine, Rihane Ouarda, Rouna Obigba, Rubuen Bilan-Carroll, Said Dahaba, Saurang Sharma, Serkan Deniz, Silouane V, Skander Gueye, Su Hang, Thatcher Thornton, Viktor Krohm, Youssef Rocha, Zhaoyi Fan, Zion Walder.

Backstage, there was a sense of camaraderie and pride – models sharing last looks, stylists perfecting every detail, and everyone aware they were part of something that would set the tone for menswear worldwide.

Discover more in our gallery:

Creative Director: Pharrell Williams

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Matthew Henson

Hair Stylist: Karim Belghiran

Makeup Artist: Pat McGrath

Casting Directors: Anita Bitton, Calvin Wilson

Manicurist: Dawn Sterling

Producer: Alexandre de Betak

