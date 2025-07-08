Alex Sampson Poses for MMSCENE July 2025 Digital Cover Story

Rising star Alex Sampson takes the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine’s July 2025 issue, captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski, with styling by Fern Legadoe and grooming by Blondie Gamon at Exclusive Artists.

In an exclusive interview with our editor Katarina Djoric, Alex talks about using songwriting as a personal outlet and how his upbringing in Ontario has shaped both his perspective and sound. He shares the thrill of hearing his music in public for the first time, the importance of staying connected with fans, and why their feedback plays such a big role in his creative process. As he looks ahead to the release of a deeply personal new EP, he opens up about his evolving sound, dream collaborations, and how he stays grounded when not in the studio.

Read the interview and see the full cover story below:

Your music often feels incredibly personal. When did you first realize songwriting could be a form of storytelling for you?

Songwriting has been a form of storytelling for me since I started. It’s been THE form. I love putting my personal life into my music. It’s like therapy to me.

How has growing up in Ontario influenced your sound and the stories you tell through your music?

Growing up in Ontario has influenced the way I write and tell the stories in my music in a lot of ways. The most notable being how I was raised. I was raised by a wonderful, loving family who taught me to be grateful for what I have and to reach for the stars. I’ve always been taught to be myself which is why I put a lot of myself in my music. I’m a big go-getter and I wear my heart on my sleeve. Sometimes that bites me in the butt as you’ll hear in some of my songs.

You built a strong connection with fans through social media. How has that shaped the way you approach creating and releasing music?

The thing I love the most about this job is the fans. I have the best fans. I love connecting with them in any way I can. My fans shape the way I create music immensely. Whenever I’m writing I’m thinking about what they’ve liked the most from me in the past and ways to take that and make it fresh, lyrics and melodies that are really catchy and fun to sing to involve them during the shows, etc. My fans mean everything to me.

What’s your process when translating real experiences into lyrics?

My process when translating real experiences into lyrics is fairly simple. A lot of the time I’ll literally write down what I’m going through. Sometimes I’ll go into the studio and rant about what’s going on in my life at that moment and have someone else take notes. Whatever it is, I’ll explore how I’m feeling, which then turns into the sound of the song and the feeling it captures when you listen to it.

Do you remember the first time you heard your own song play in public? What was that moment like?

I do remember the first time I heard my music in public! It was a crazy feeling. I was at LA Fitness with one of my friends and we were talking to each other and both kind of froze up when we realized the music in the background of our conversation was one of my songs. It was such a surreal moment and even though no one in that gym knew who I was – I felt so famous.

You’ve experimented with different sounds over time. Are there any genres or styles you’re excited to explore next?

I love creating music in all ways, genres, shapes and forms! I’ve done some Pop rock, 60’s, etc and I’m excited to dive into this next chapter of finding MY sound as an artist and putting more of myself in it than I ever have before. Whatever that sound may be.

Some of your lyrics have become soundtracks for people’s own heartbreaks and healing. How does it feel knowing your music lives in those intimate moments?

Knowing that my music and my lyrics are connecting with people in such an intimate way means the world to me. It’s really the whole reason why I do it. My goal when I make music is to take away whatever pain, stress, sadness or whatever someone is feeling even if it’s just for a few minutes.

What’s something fans might be surprised to learn about how you write or record your songs?

I think fans would be surprised to know that when I write songs I tend to get LOCKED IN and the song comes together very quickly. Having amazing collaborators helps for sure. A writing session usually lasts anywhere between 2 to 5 hours for me.

If you could collaborate with any artist right now, who would it be, and why?

I’d love to collaborate with Role Model. I absolutely love his album and the direction he’s going. Huge fan!

When you’re not making music, what’s your go-to way to unwind or reset creatively?

When I’m not making music (which is rare) there’s a few ways I like to unwind and reset creatively. I love to sit outside in the sun at the pool and read a book, I love to play video games, hangout with my friends, I’ll even play guitar!

How would you describe your personal style, and has it evolved along with your music?

I’d describe my personal style as pretty classy casual. I like to try new things but I’m mainly a t-shirt and blue jean type of guy.

If we raided your recently watched list, what movie or series would be at the top?

If you raided my watch list you’d find The Chosen and Love On The Spectrum. Those are my main two right now.

Are there any hobbies or skills you’ve picked up recently that your fans might not expect?

I’ve been getting into cooking recently! I haven’t really spoken about it, so I guess that’s unexpected!

What’s one item that you always take with you on tour or when traveling?

One item I always take on tour with me/when I’m traveling is my pocket bible. Gotta have the word with me while I’m on the road!

What’s next for you?

What’s next for me is a very very personal new EP, a headline tour, merch and a lot of other fun surprises I can’t talk about just yet!

Talent: Alex Sampson – @alexsampson

Photographer: Kevin Sikorski – @escaperealife

Stylist: Fern Legadoe – @fernlegadoe

Grooming: Blondie Gamon at Exclusive Artists – @blondiewoodbeauty

Photo Assistant: Carly Hough – @carlyshootsfilm

Interview: Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

PR: Aasim Khan – @arklaca