MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fonsi López & Kino Luque by Clara Alonso

Dancers and models Fonsi López and Kino Luque star in Duality story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Clara Alonso. The story explores the duality between soul and body, through dance and movement. It takes us on a journey between the ethereal and physical world, and searches for the right balance in this eternal duality.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from H&M, Intimissimi, Pull & Bear, and Nike.





Photographer Clara Alonso – @claraalonso.photo

Models/Dancers Fonsi López, Kino Luque – @fonsilopz, @kino_luque