Francisco Henriques Stars in Harper’s Bazaar Man Serbia Cover Story

Top model Francisco Henriques takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Man Serbia‘s April 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Greg Swales. In charge of styling was DaVian Lain, with grooming from Brittan White.

For the story Francisco is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Giorgio Armani, Canali, Calvin Klein Jeans, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino to name a few. Discover more of the session below:





For more of DaVian’s work visit: www.davianlain.com