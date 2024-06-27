Leonardo Tano Is the Star of MMSCENE’s Olympic Issue

Leonardo Tano, the dynamic young athlete and model, takes center stage on the cover of MMSCENE’s “Olympic Issue”. At just 24, Tano has made a name for himself in the worlds of sports and fashion. Recently relocating to Italy from Budapest to continue his university studies, Tano has quickly adapted to his new environment, balancing his academic pursuits with an intense athletic regimen and a burgeoning modeling career.

The cover shoot, captured by photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis and styled by Giorgio Branduardi, features Tano in a striking look from Versace Spring Summer 2024 collection. With video direction by Giovanni Riviera and grooming by Liv Holst, the shoot highlights Tano’s dynamic range.

Tano’s athletic achievements are impressive. Last year, he set his personal best in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.79 seconds, placing him 48th in Europe for the year. Shortly after, he narrowly missed the podium at the Italian Indoor Championships, finishing fourth. Training with Atletica Meneghina at the Arena Civica in Milan, Tano has committed to making athletics his top priority, dedicating six days a week to rigorous training sessions.

Born in Rome and raised in Budapest, Leonardo is the son of the renowned Rocco Siffredi and Hungarian actress Rosza Tassi. His move to Milan marks a new chapter in his life, where he is pursuing a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering at the Politecnico di Milano. Tano’s unique blend of academic dedication, athletic prowess, and modeling talent, represented by Next Models Milan, positions him as a rising star poised to make significant impacts in both the fashion and sports arenas.

