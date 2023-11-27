The handsome Lucas Jacomim Passos stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Gentleman Biker captured by fashion photographer Riccardo Montanari. In charge of styling was Chiara Tarantino. For the session Lucas is wearing selected pieces from Jil Sander, Lindstrands, Marsell, Alexander McQueen, Celine Homme, Stetson, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Santoni, Dsquared2, Icon Denim, Magliano, One Legacy, Ferrari, and Paul Smith.

A sophisticated reinterpretation of the classic ‘bad boy’ biker image, reincarnated as a modern ‘gentleman’. This project unveils the fascinating chemistry between the rebellious world of bikers and the elegance of contemporary urban life, revealing a perfect fusion between two seemingly distant aesthetics, rebellion and sophistication.

Photographer: Riccardo Montanari – @lens.of.rm

Stylist: Chiara Tarantino – @chiaratarantino___

Model: Lucas Jacomim Passos – @lucasjacomim