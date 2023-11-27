in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Gentleman Biker by Riccardo Montanari

Photographer Riccardo Montanari and stylist Chiara Tarantino team up for our latest exclusive session

The handsome Lucas Jacomim Passos stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Gentleman Biker captured by fashion photographer Riccardo Montanari. In charge of styling was Chiara Tarantino. For the session Lucas is wearing selected pieces from Jil Sander, Lindstrands, Marsell, Alexander McQueen, Celine Homme, Stetson, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Santoni, Dsquared2, Icon Denim, Magliano, One Legacy, Ferrari, and Paul Smith.

A sophisticated reinterpretation of the classic ‘bad boy’ biker image, reincarnated as a modern ‘gentleman’. This project unveils the fascinating chemistry between the rebellious world of bikers and the elegance of contemporary urban life, revealing a perfect fusion between two seemingly distant aesthetics, rebellion and sophistication.

Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana / Trousers, Belt, Jewels: Versace / Shoes: Santoni
Total Look: Alexander McQueen
Shirt, Pullover: Dsquared2 / Jeans: Icon Denim / Sneakers: Versace
Trousers, T-Shirt: Magliano / Gloves, Helmet: Stylist’s Own
Total Look: Alexander McQueen
Suit: Jil Sander / Jacket: Lindstrands / Shoes: Marsell
Shirt, Jacket: Paul Smith / Trousers: Dolce & Gabbana / Foulard: Celine Homme
Shirt: One Legacy / Jeans : Ferrari / Shoes: Jil Sander
Trench, Trousers, Sunglasses: Celine Homme / Tie: Stetson
Trousers, T-Shirt: Magliano / Gloves, Helmet: Stylist’s Own

Photographer: Riccardo Montanari – @lens.of.rm
Stylist: Chiara Tarantino – @chiaratarantino___
Model: Lucas Jacomim Passos – @lucasjacomim

