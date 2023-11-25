Kit Butler and Valentin Humbroich Take Calvin Klein Holiday

In November 2023, Calvin Klein revealed its much-anticipated Holiday 2023 campaign, a blend of timeless fashion and the festive spirit. The campaign, beautifully captured by New York based photographer and director James Brodribb, rounds up top models faces for a stylish nod to the holidays.

The visual tale of the campaign is enhanced by the collaborative efforts of stylist Jasmine Hassett, hair stylist Tamas Tuzes, makeup artist Emi Kaneko, and set designer Julia Wagner. Each expert contributes their unique vision and skills, creating a cohesive and striking aesthetic that resonates with Calvin Klein’s signature style.

Casting director Mark Foltz curated a selection of models who embody the brand’s diverse and dynamic ethos. The campaign features supermodel Kit Butler, alongside Valentin Humbroich and season’s breakthrough newcomer Ryan Park, each adding their distinct flair to the visuals.

Kit Butler, represented globally by agencies like Soul Artist Management in New York and Next Models in London, as well as Fashion Model Management in Milano brings his renowned charm and elegance to the campaign. As always his presence adds a layer of sophistication and global appeal, aligning perfectly with Calvin Klein’s international image.

Valentin Humbroich, another star in the fashion world, is a go to face for top brands from Loro Piana to now Calvin Klein. Represented by Success Models in Paris and View Management in Barcelona, and IMG Models in Milan his participation in the campaign adds depth and allure to the overall narrative.

The campaign also introduces Ryan Park, a rising star in the modeling world. Of South Korean descent and hailing from Calgary, Ryan is represented by agencies such as Soul Artist Management in New York and Special Management in Milan. His fresh face and charismatic aura add a unique and refreshing element to the campaign.

Together, these models bring the Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 collection to life, presenting a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary style. The Calvin Klein Holiday campaign is not just a showcase of fashion but a celebration of diverse beauty and the joyous spirit of the holiday season.

Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 Campaign

Photographer and director James Brodribb

Stylist: Jasmine Hassett

Hair Stylist: Tamas Tuzes

Makeup Artist: Emi Kaneko

Set Designer: Julia Wagner

Casting Director: Mark Foltz

Manicurist: Megumi Yamamoto

Models: Kit Butler, Ryan Park, Valentin Humbroich