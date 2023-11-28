Paul Boche is the Face of Studio Nicholson + Zara Collection

Fashion house Zara and Studio Nicholson unveiled their latest collaboration, with a campaign starring supermodel Paul Boche captured by fashion photography duo Louise and Maria Thornfeldt. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with set design from Manon Everhard. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Lucy Bridge.

The “Timeless Sensory Silhouettes, For Modern Living” collection, a collaboration between Studio Nicholson and Zara, is a reflection of the creative vision of Nick Wakeman, Studio Nicholson’s founder and creative director. This collaboration is deeply rooted in Wakeman’s personal lifestyle, showcasing her preference for centering materials in design. The men’s collection, in particular, is noted for its modern sophistication, featuring sustainably sourced voluminous wool trousers, recycled polyester jackets, and urban-style wool and nylon coats. Each piece in the collection embodies Wakeman’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and a blend of contemporary style with practical functionality.