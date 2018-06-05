Jacob Hankin, Jhonattan Burjack, Giacomo Cavalli & Matthew Noszka for Vogue Japan

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Vogue Japan

Fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured the cover story of Vogue Japan‘s July 2018 edition featuring top models Lexi Boling, Giacomo CavalliJacob Hankin, Jhonattan Burjack, and Matthew Noszka. In charge of styling was Anna Dello Russo, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, ad set design by Serena Groppo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida, makeup artist Jessica Nedza, and manicurist Annarel Innocente, all represented by Close Up Milano.


Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan

Website: www.vogue.co.jp

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link