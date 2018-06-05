Jacob Hankin, Jhonattan Burjack, Giacomo Cavalli & Matthew Noszka for Vogue Japan

Fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured the cover story of Vogue Japan‘s July 2018 edition featuring top models Lexi Boling, Giacomo Cavalli, Jacob Hankin, Jhonattan Burjack, and Matthew Noszka. In charge of styling was Anna Dello Russo, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, ad set design by Serena Groppo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida, makeup artist Jessica Nedza, and manicurist Annarel Innocente, all represented by Close Up Milano.





