MMSCENE PORTRAITS: David Lundin by Kari Jay
The handsome David Lundin at MP Stockholm updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Kari Jay. For the story captured at The Nest at Downtown Camper by Scandic in Stockholm, David is wearing shorts from Calvin Klein.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: David Lundin at MP Stockholm
Photographer: Kari Jay – karijaroszynska.com
Location: The Nest at Downtown Camper by Scandic in Stockholm
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.