MMSCENE PORTRAITS: David Lundin by Kari Jay

David Lundin

The handsome David Lundin at MP Stockholm updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Kari Jay. For the story captured at The Nest at Downtown Camper by Scandic in Stockholm, David is wearing shorts from Calvin Klein.

David Lundin

David Lundin

David Lundin

David Lundin

David Lundin

David Lundin

David Lundin

Model: David Lundin at MP Stockholm
Photographer: Kari Jay – karijaroszynska.com
Location: The Nest at Downtown Camper by Scandic in Stockholm

