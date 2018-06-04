MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Moustapha Diagne by Mirko Morelli
The handsome Moustapha Diagne at Wonderwall Management stars in Il Est Cool Ce Mec story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Mirko Morelli. In charge of styling was Francesca Romana Audino, with makeup from beauty artist Sara Beccarini.
For the story Moustapha is wearing selected pieces from Folk, Universal Works, Suicoke, Libertine-Libertine, Etudes, Lifesux, Our Legacy, Stussy, Eytys, Wood Wood, YMC, New Balance, Han Kjobenhavn, Bevilacqua, Eastpak, Adidas, Bonsai, Coltesse, Rold Skov, and Lownn. Discover more of the session below:
T-shirt: Libertine-Libertine
Trousers: Etudes
Belt: Lifesux
Shoes: Reebok
Long sleeves shirt: Our Legacy
Short sleeves shirt: Libertine-Libertine
Trousers: Stussy
Shoes: Eytys
Sunglasses: Our Legacy
Blazer: Wood Wood
Shirt: YMC
Trousers: Libertine-Libertine
Shoes: New Balance
Sunglasses: Han Kjobenhavn
Shirt: Bevilacqua
Bag: Eastpak
Shorts: Stussy
Shoes: Adidas
Shorts, Shirt: Bonsai
T-shirt: Coltesse
Hat, Bag: Wood Wood
Shirt: Rold Skov
T-shirt: Coltesse
Trousers YMC
Shoes: Reebok
Shirt, Shorts: Lownn
T-shirt: Etudes
Socks: Lifesux
Shoes: Suicoke
Shirt: Folk
Trousers: Universal Works
Shoes: Suicoke
Model: Moustapha Diagne at Wonderwall Management
Makeup Artist: Sara Beccarini
Stylist: Francesca Romana Audino
Photographer & Retoucher: Mirko Morelli – https://www.mirkomorelli.com/
Special Thanks: Degli Uberti
