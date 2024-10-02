MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Maik Hofstra

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Maik Hofstra, a rising talent from Two Management LA, to discuss his unexpected journey into modeling, life beyond the runway, and how he balances the demands of the industry. Growing up in the Netherlands, Maik’s style has been influenced by Dutch trends, but his passion for creativity has taken him much further. In this exclusive interview, Maik shares insights into his most memorable campaign moments, his thoughts on the evolving representation of masculinity in fashion, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the age of social media.

For this session, Maik is captured by photographer Mark Mendez. Join us as we explore Maik’s journey and aspirations, both within and beyond the world of modeling.

Can you tell us about your journey into modeling? Was it something you always aspired to, or did it happen unexpectedly? – Actually it was pretty unexpected. A while ago a friend of mine was into modeling and we talked about it a lot. At that time I wasn’t into it but it peaked my interest a little. We kept talking about it and in the end I decided to send polaroids to different agencies to see their reaction. And here we are today. Signed with Two in LA.

How has your Dutch background influenced your approach to modeling and your personal style? – I think we Dutchies go with the trend always. So when the skinny jeans era was there every Dutch person whore the skinny jeans haha. But at the moment my personal style is a bit from everything. I like to dress up with loafers, some nice trousers and a blouse or casual jeans with cool sneakers. Really depends on my mood.

Modeling often involves traveling and a fast-paced lifestyle. How do you manage to stay grounded amidst all the chaos? – Try to find a good balance that works for me. The way I stay grounded is to find friends in different cities you can rely on and have a great time with. Working out to clear my head and to read books.

What has been the most memorable campaign or runway show you’ve been a part of so far? – To be honest, I haven’t done any runways yet. But I would love to do it one day! My most memorable campaign was for louisa bracq. The team, location and idea behind it was so amazing.

Male models today are breaking stereotypes and challenging traditional norms. How do you feel about the evolving representation of masculinity in fashion? – I love it. The way everyone finds something new and develops a personal style is so unique and inspiring. Sometimes when I don’t know what to wear, I just look on instagram or on tiktok to see what other creators are wearing just to be inspired.

Social media plays a huge role in a model’s career today. How do you balance authenticity while curating your online presence? – I think it is important to be yourself in every situation included social media. The people will like you for who you are and not for the one you pretend to be. They will find out in the end.

You’ve worked with many top designers and photographers. What’s the most valuable piece of advice you’ve received during your career? – Don’t wait for the opportunities to come to you. Look out for them wherever you are. This is something that I talked about with Keyr. I think it is good to look for opportunities where you can grow as a person or where you can grow in your career because both are really important.

Outside of modeling, what are some hobbies or passions that keep you inspired creatively? – To me sports is the biggest hobby I will ever have. I like to surf, skate, ski and snowboard, swim, play soccer, tennis and basketball. I also like to play the guitar and listen to a lot of different music. The only thing that keeps me inspired is definitely seeing some of the other creators developing their own style and to see what is possible in the fashion industry because there are no limitations.

The modeling industry can be demanding both physically and mentally. How do you prioritize self-care, and what advice would you give to aspiring models? – If I could give some good advice. Become the person that you want to be and not what others want you to be. It will create ease and happiness in you mind and body. Also working out and breathing exercises help me balance physical and mental health.

Looking ahead, do you have any goals or ambitions beyond modeling that you’re excited to pursue? – Of course I have them. I think everyone should have goals in life no matter how successful they are. For me the one goal that would be a dream is to become the face of a brand, perfume or anything else. Just to be seen as one thing. You see Maik you think of that. If there is a way I can achieve it that would be so amazing.

Model Maik Hofstra at Two Mgmt LA

Photography Mark Mendez

Stylist Joel Sebastian

Grooming Bong Buan

Digital and Video Creative director Keyrvisuals

Swimwear Wardrobe @junescario