MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jeremy Ruehlemann by Marcus Derricotté

Photographer Marcus Derricotté captured our latest exclusive story starring Jeremy Ruehlemann

Jeremy Ruehlemann
blazer Paul Smith
Harness Creepyyeha

The handsome Jeremy Ruehlemann at Soul Artist Management teams up with fashion photographer Marcus Derricotté for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Beauty is work of hair stylist Stefani Annaliese, and makeup artist Johannah.

In charge of styling was Awelle Odima, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Paul Smith, Creepyyeha, Zara, Ted Baker, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reiss, Emporio Armani, Levi’s, and Hugo Boss.


Jeremy Ruehlemann

Vintage patent leather gloves
Trousers Zara
Jewelry Model’s own

Jeremy Ruehlemann

tie Ted Baker
bodysuit Stylist’s own
fur Bryn Vintage

Jeremy Ruehlemann

top Rosewall Vintage
strap JR Jock
Socks Jockey

Jeremy Ruehlemann

underwear Polo Ralph Lauren
Top Reiss
Harness Creepy Yeha

Jeremy Ruehlemann

trousers Emporio Armani
Reworked denim jacket Levi’s
bandana & undergarment Stylist’s own

Jeremy Ruehlemann

Suit Emporio Armani
Top Hugo Boss
Harness Creepy Yeha

Jeremy Ruehlemann

top Rosewall Vintage
strap JR Jock
Socks Jockey

Jeremy Ruehlemann

trousers Ted Baker
Harness Creepy Yeha
undergarment Stylist’s own

Jeremy Ruehlemann

Suit Emporio Armani
Top Hugo Boss
Harness Creepy Yeha

Photographer: Marcus Derricotté – www.derricotte.com
Stylist: Awelle Odima – awelleodima.com
Makeup Artist: Johannah
Hair Stylist: Stefani Annaliese
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann at Soul Artist Management

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLENew GuysPortfolio updates

