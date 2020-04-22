MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jeremy Ruehlemann by Marcus Derricotté

The handsome Jeremy Ruehlemann at Soul Artist Management teams up with fashion photographer Marcus Derricotté for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Beauty is work of hair stylist Stefani Annaliese, and makeup artist Johannah.
In charge of styling was Awelle Odima, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Paul Smith, Creepyyeha, Zara, Ted Baker, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reiss, Emporio Armani, Levi’s, and Hugo Boss.
Vintage patent leather gloves
Trousers Zara
Jewelry Model’s own
tie Ted Baker
bodysuit Stylist’s own
fur Bryn Vintage
top Rosewall Vintage
strap JR Jock
Socks Jockey
underwear Polo Ralph Lauren
Top Reiss
Harness Creepy Yeha
trousers Emporio Armani
Reworked denim jacket Levi’s
bandana & undergarment Stylist’s own
Suit Emporio Armani
Top Hugo Boss
Harness Creepy Yeha
top Rosewall Vintage
strap JR Jock
Socks Jockey
trousers Ted Baker
Harness Creepy Yeha
undergarment Stylist’s own
Suit Emporio Armani
Top Hugo Boss
Harness Creepy Yeha
Photographer: Marcus Derricotté – www.derricotte.com
Stylist: Awelle Odima – awelleodima.com
Makeup Artist: Johannah
Hair Stylist: Stefani Annaliese
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann at Soul Artist Management