MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Juan Milan in Raised by the Street by Jisusisback
Raised by the Street story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jisusisback features the handsome Juan Milan. In charge of styling was Jazz Rodriguez.
For the session Juan (First Management, Fashion Milan, Blare Management) is wearing selected pieces from Brixton, Et Vous, Fred Perry, Saint Laurent, Brassboot, Socks Fashion Clinic Timess, Atelier Ghiebler, Harmony Paris, Everyday Hero, Macson, Paul Smith, Escada, Kenzo, Versace, La Principal retro & co, and Cowboy Ranger. Discover more of the story bellow:
Coat: Atelier Ghiebler
Sweater: Fred Perry
Pants: Harmony Paris
Boots: Everyday Hero
Jacket: Macson
Pants: Macson
Sweater: Paul Smith
Boots: Everyday Hero
Jacket: Escada
Shirt: Kenzo
Scarf: Versace Vintage
Pants: Juan Milan
Boots: Everyday Hero
Jacket: La Principal retro & co
Shirt: Cowboy Ranger
Pants: Juan Milan
Hat: Brixton
Jacket: Et Vous
Sweater: Fred Perry
Pants: Yves Saint Laurent
Boots: Brassboot
Socks: Socks Fashion Clinic Timess
Model: Juan Milan at First Management London, Fashion Model Management Milan, Blare Management Spain
Stylist: Jazz Rodriguez
Photographer: Jisusisback – www.jisusisbackstudio.com
