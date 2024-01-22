MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Kenneth Clark

Promising fresh face Kenneth Clark, a 19-year-old model from Spain, shares his insights into the modeling world in the exclusive interview for MMSCENE. With a background that blends Equatoguinean and Scottish heritage, Clark emphasizes the importance of individuality, perfection, and satisfaction in work. He discusses his start in modeling, the challenges he faced, and the lessons learned along the way. Clark also reflects on his unique personal style and his aspirations for the future in the industry, offering advice to those considering a career in modeling.

Kenneth Clark, represented by Dear Society Model Management, posed for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Retro Pop Boy captured by fashion photographer Joel Alarcón. For the session Kenneth is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Guess, and Moschino.

Discover more of the session + read full interview below:

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and what inspired you to pursue a career in modeling?

Well my name is Kenneth Clark, I’m 19 years old, and I’m an afro-european born in Spain. My mom is Equatoguinean and my dad is Scottish. I’m a person who likes seeing things from an artistic perspective, I like to think out of the box, but I specifically love to just be myself. I also always seek for perfection and impeccability in terms of work. Furthermore, I like the satisfaction you get when things are done properly.

How did you get started in the modeling industry? What were your first steps?

I was contacted by Diego Rueda, the CEO of Dear Society Management, the modelling agency where I’m currently forming part of. Diego explained to me the plans he had for me and also his work ethic, I was really convinced. I obviously applied, since modelling was one of my dreams.

What challenges have you faced since starting your modeling career, and what have you learned from them?

Probably one of the biggest challenges was minding what other people could think about me, their perception about me. I cared too much about the rest of the people. But I realised that there will always be people supporting and people hating. It’s something inevitable. So I learned to accept it and focus on myself, on how to improve, learn and also have a nice time.

Do you have any memorable experiences or shoots that have stood out to you so far?

Honestly, to me, one of the most memorable and valuable things in the shoots is meeting the professionals. I consider myself a person who pays attention to details, and one of my favourite things is seeing how every professional (photographer, model, stylist, hairstylist…) has a different but still impeccable way or method of doing his work. I think that’s simply amazing.

How does the reality of working as a model compare to how you imagined it would be?

It was quite similar to how I thought it would be. My mom was also a model when she was young, so she explained to me how things work in the industry.

How would you describe your personal style, and are there any models or fashion icons who inspire you?

I have a really varied style, I don’t like closing in to a specific one. Depending on the day, the place, the occasion, I dress how I feel. I have no inspiration yet, I just stick to follow my imagination.

Where do you see your modeling career taking you in the next few years? Do you have any specific goals or aspirations?

I guess that’s something you never know for sure, but I trust my team and I also trust myself, so I think I could get far away in the industry and make a profession of it in a few years.

What advice would you give to someone who is looking to start a career in modeling?

If I had to give a piece of advice to someone, I would probably tell them to focus on themselves, to be strong and not to give up, since rejection forms a huge part of the modelling industry and that is something you have to learn to deal with, but above all, I would tell them to have fun and enjoy the process.

Creative direction & Photography: Joel Alarcón – @joelthealarcon

Model: Kenneth Clark at Dear Society Model Management – @kenneethclark, dearsociety.mgmt