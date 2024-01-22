Insights into the Dior Men’s FW 24 Show

Artistic Director Kim Jones presents the Dior Men’s Winter 2024-2025 collection, a captivating tribute to ballet’s influence on fashion. Inspired by the legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev, his connections to both Margot Fonteyn and Monsieur Dior, and a personal family connection through his uncle, Colin Jones—a photographer and ex-ballet dancer who knew Nureyev—the collection weaves a narrative of ballet’s onstage allure and offstage reality. This collection marks the debut of Dior Men’s couture line, merging the extravagance of haute couture with the practicality of ready-to-wear, reflecting a balance between high fashion and functional elegance.

The collection reimagines Saint Laurent‘s classic tailoring, emphasizing volume and detail, while incorporating a modern take on Dior’s renowned Bar jacket, showing Jones’s innovative design approach. In the styles of the 60s and 70s, the collection features single-breasted jackets and subtly flared trousers, mirroring Nureyev’s disciplined yet vibrant persona. The couture segment pays homage to Nureyev’s theatrical flair and love for antique fabrics, showcased in crafted Japanese kimonos and traditional Dior embroidery. The show, directed by Baillie Walsh with a soundtrack by Max Richter, artfully honors the impact of Nureyev and Fonteyn’s artistry in the realm of contemporary style.