Discover Officine Générale Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Fashion house Officine Générale unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 Collection named Paris Will Always Be Paris that was inspired by designer Pierre Mahéo‘s recent trip, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The trip trajectory led from Seoul to Tokyo, then to Los Angeles, and back to Paris via New York. A pivotal moment in this trajectory was the inauguration of the brand’s second boutique on Madison Avenue, marking their fourth establishment in the United States.

The narrative of this business expedition is one of intensity, rapid pace, and diversity. The experiences encountered were so compelling that, upon return, Mahéo felt eagerness to share the tales with his wife, Nina. The megacities visited, including Seoul and Tokyo, became the canvas for recounting the evolution of neighborhoods and lifestyles, and the rediscovery of special places. The spectrum of emotions from interest, enjoyment, to occasional disappointment resonates vividly, from the silent streets of Tokyo’s Jingūmae district on a Saturday afternoon to the vibrant anonymity of Seoul, the energetic blue skies over Los Angeles, and the surprising calm of Manhattan nights.

For the past thirty years, Pierre Mahéo has considered himself fortunate to live in the City of Light, an abode whose streets, architecture, beauty, atmosphere, and people perpetually inspire him. Paris, in his perspective, is a home port, a haven of peace amid the noise, gray skies, pollution, and incessant horns. The deliberate choice of the presentation venue, situated in the heart of the city on a floor with the rough texture of tarmac, reflects Officine Générale’s commitment to authenticity.