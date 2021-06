The handsome Mitch Cochran stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed and styled by fashion photographer Scott Irving. For the session Mitch is wearing selected pieces from All Saints, John Varvatos, Calvin Klein, Dior, Givenchy, Amiri, and Moschino.

Mitch is represented by The Society Management, SELECT Model Management, and Why Not Models Milan.

Photographer, Stylist: Scott Irving – @scottirvingl

Model: Mitch Cochran at SELECT Model Management, The Society Management, Why Not Models Milan – @mitchcochran_