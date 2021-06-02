LOOKBOOK: DSQUARED2 Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Fashion brand DSQUARED2 unveiled their Resort 2022 The Round Up Menswear Collection, that brings youthful energy and mixes streetwear and grunge with military style. Among the models who posed for the lookbook are Ibrahim Idoow, Noah Landes, and Sakua Kambong captured by fashion photographer Leon Mark. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Massimo Gamba, and makeup artist Helena Komarova.

“It’s the house where all the friends end up in, to share ideas, talk about the party from the night before, and swap looks. Chats on the couch can turn into impromptu styling sessions, trying on each other’s clothes. Graffiti and floral prints are mixed and matched with soft tweeds, bleached knits, and pastel tailoring. Men’s and women’s wear are cut with Dsquared2 codes: combat pants with patch pockets, the Canadian flag as a canvas for T-shirts and sweatshirts, jeans and chinos tagged and illustrated in the same way a student’s yearbook is signed by classmates after graduating. Upholstery florals—like those you see in grandma’s home—weave nostalgic romance with more attitude pieces of oversized sweatshirts, flocked velvet denim overalls, and a camouflage print created from tag style spray-painted design come in skirts and jackets.” – from Dsquared2