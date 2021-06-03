in Lookbooks, Menswear, Missoni, Roch Barbot, Spring Summer 2022

LOOKBOOK: MISSONI Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Models Roch Barbot, Arthur Kopp and Andrew Cesaro Pose in Missoni’s SS22 looks

Discover MISSONI Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection, that was inspired by the brand’s founder Ottavio “Tai” Missoni, presented with a lookbook featuring models Roch Barbot, Arthur Kopp, and Andrew Cesaro photographed by RNP. The collection explores the brand’s heritage and codes in a modern way, with stylish and comfortable looks.

“Around this iconic piece, Missoni builds a wardrobe of pieces, that perfectly combine aesthetic and function. Comfort and style co-exist in the knitwear designs, that wrap around the body with different weights and textures, but also in the new cotton tracksuits enriched with flamed or zigzag knitted details, as well as in the outerwear pieces, which are hybridized with knitted patches, a strong, recognizable trademark.

Tai Missoni’s athletic background is celebrated through a series of sweatshirts printed with the iconic number of the bib he wore at 1948’s Olympics, while a sneaker echoes a 90’s sporty reference with a minimal design enriched with 3D prints and zigzag fabric details.” – from Missoni

