Tom Coysman & Philip Milojevic Star in MMSCENE Magazine #21 Issue
Middle of Nowhere story captured by fashion photographer Annyck Benth for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition features models Tom Coysman and Philip Milojevic at PMA. In charge of styling was Cesco Spadaro, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alana Holmes at Basics Berlin.
For the story models were styled in selected pieces from T-Michael, Fred Perry, Atelier.NA, C.P. Company, Tiger of Sweden, Burberry, Richert Beil, Melvin & Hamilton, Asket, Dr. Martens, Shoepassion, Red Wing Shoes, Aeance, Zign, and Paige. Discover more of the session below:
Photographer: Annyck Benth – www.annyck.com
Stylist: Cesco Spadaro – www.cescospadaro.com
Hair and Makeup Artist: Alana Holmes at Basics Berlin
Models: Tom Coysman and Philip Milojevic at PMA