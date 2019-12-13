in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Thierry Santos by David Velez

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Thierry Santos

Thierry Santos
green sweater H&M

The handsome Thierry Santos at Elite Lisbon updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer David Velez.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Thierry is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Gap, Pull&Bear, Nike, Bershka, Levis, C.Comberti, Primark, Huntershire Street, Kamil Sl, and Fila.

Discover more of the story below:


Thierry Santos

tshirt GAP
camel shirt Thriftshop

Thierry Santos

tshirt BERSHKA
jeans PULL&BEAR
jacket LEVIS

Thierry Santos

Tshirt GAP
shirt Thriftshop
blazer C.COMBERTI

Thierry Santos

tshirt GAP

Thierry Santos

tank top PRIMARK
pants HUNTERSHIRE STREET
blazer KAMIL SL

Thierry Santos

tshirt BERSHKA
jeans PULL&BEAR
jacket LEVIS

Thierry Santos

tshirt FILA

Thierry Santos

tank top PRIMARK

Thierry Santos
tshirt GAP
jeans PULL&BEAR
camel shirt Thriftshop
sneakers NIKE

Thierry Santos

green sweater H&M

Thierry Santos

tank top PRIMARK
pants HUNTERSHIRE STREET

Photographer David Velez – www.davidvelezfotografia.com
Model: Thierry Santos at Elite Lisbon

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

7 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Piero Mendez

Piero Mendez Models Lefties Fall Winter 2019 Eveningwear Collection
Serge Sergeev

Serge Sergeev Models Sandro Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection