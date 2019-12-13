MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Thierry Santos by David Velez

The handsome Thierry Santos at Elite Lisbon updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer David Velez.
For the session Thierry is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Gap, Pull&Bear, Nike, Bershka, Levis, C.Comberti, Primark, Huntershire Street, Kamil Sl, and Fila.
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer David Velez – www.davidvelezfotografia.com
Model: Thierry Santos at Elite Lisbon