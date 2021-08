South Korean rapper Mino (Song Min-ho) takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling was Hong Yoon Ha, who for the covers selected looks from Louis Vuitton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Seonghwan Kim, makeup artist Kim Hyo Jung, and manicurist Park Eunkyung.

Photography © Kim Hee June for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com