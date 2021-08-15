Spotlight: Jacquemus Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Jacquemus Menswear prepared for the Fall Winter 2021 season comes only a month before fall winter 2021 collections are to hit the shelves and web pages of online stores. With this move Jacquemus brings the concept of buy-now-see-now a bit closer to the reality. While the collection was not entirely available to shop immediately after the runway, the turnover for the buyers is now less than a month. Today you can already shop pieces from the Jacquemus menswear collection from web pages such ass ssense.com.

The new collection sees Jacquemus menswear evolve further, what started as a small summer collection focusing on shirts and shorts is now for the designer as important part of the business as his initial womenswear line. Jacquemus menswear explores a contemporary view of the latest trends, mixing in vibrant colours alongside with the designers transgressing summer-vibe sitting strong within the label’s DNA. We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

The collection also brings the latest and perhaps the strongest version of the men’s crop top, an item perhaps ready to go finally mainstream with the latest Jacquemus?

Discover all the looks from Jacquems Fall Winer 2021 runway collection in our gallery.

Fashion Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus

Hair Stylist Cyndia Harvey

Makeup Artist Hiromi Ueda

Casting Directors Giulia Massullo, Piergiorgio Del Moro, Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Manicurist: Cam Tran

Producer: Alexandre de Betak

Models: Achenrin Madit, Adele Aldighieri, Adut Akech, Alessandra Caporaso, Anita Pozzo, Babacar N’doye, Barbara Valente, Bella Hadid, Celina Ralph, Chloe Oh, Devyn Garcia, Elaine Palacio, Fernando Albaladejo, Freek Iven, Imaan Hammam, Issa Naciri, Jade Nguyen, Janet Jumbo, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Jill Kortleve, Jodeci , Jonas Glöer, Kayako Higuchi, Kendall Jenner, Kiki Willems, Leon Dame, Loli Bahia, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Magdaleno Delgado, Mahamadou Diaoune, Malaika Holmén, Malick Bodian, Malika Louback, Maty Fall, Mica Argañaraz, Mona Tougaard, Oumie Jammeh, Pierre Ramos, Quinn Mora, Raynara Negrine, Rianne Van Rompaey, Ronja Berg, Sacha Quenby, Samer Rahma, Sora Choi, Ugbad , Valerie Scherzinger, Victor Vuokko, Woosang Kim, Yilan Hua, Yumi Nu, Yura Nakano

