Parker Van Noord in Situationist’s Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Some models arrive on a set and disappear into the clothes. Others make the clothes look as though they were waiting for them. Parker Van Noord belongs to the second group, and his work in Situationist’s Fall Winter 2026 campaign is a good reason to look closely at how casting shapes an image.

A Campaign Built Around a Shared Team

The Situationist Fall Winter 2026 campaign was shot in September 2026. Davit Giorgadze photographed the images, with creative direction from Irakli Rusadze and styling by Dogi Nesanir. Casting was led by Piergiorgio Del Moro, whose choices set the terms for the two models at the center of the campaign: Parker Van Noord and Amelia Gray.

Advertising campaigns rely on many hands. Every decision, from the lighting to the way a jacket falls on the shoulder, has to hold up across a full series of images. This campaign benefits from a team that works in the same visual language, which is why the pictures feel unified rather than assembled.

Behind the Look

Hair was styled by Claire Grech, makeup was created by Karin Westerlund, and manicures were done by Cam Tran. Grooming in fashion advertising is often the first thing viewers notice and the last thing they remember, so these details carry real weight. Together they give the campaign a finished quality without making it look overworked. The images wonderfully encapsulate the sentiment of the Situationist and we can simply see how Van Noord is the perfect choice for the face of the brand.

Parker Van Noord in the Frame

For a model, a campaign is less about one flattering frame than about how a face and posture hold across a series of images. Parker Van Noord works in that setting because his presence reads as controlled and deliberate, and it gives the wardrobe room to speak.

Working alongside Amelia Gray adds a second layer. The campaign becomes a pairing rather than a lineup, and the two models share the frame in a way that asks the viewer to look at both.

Representation and Where to Book

Parker is represented by DNA Models in New York. Brands, editors, and photographers who want to work with him can find his profile on MMSCENE’s model directory, where his full portfolio and details are kept up to date.

Campaign Credits