Models Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz and Dara Gueye star in the COS Fall Winter 2026 outerwear lookbook, photographed by Amit. Fashion editor Stuart Williamson handles styling, with hair by Naoki Komiya and makeup by Crystabel Efemena Riley. The duo showcases the Swedish brand’s approach to winter dressing through relaxed tailoring, generous proportions and a muted color palette.

The lookbook sees the Spanish and Senegalese models explore different aspects of the COS menswear wardrobe. Long coats establish the collection’s approach to seasonal proportions, with relaxed blazers and suede jackets introducing less formal alternatives. Williamson incorporates knitwear into the layered ensembles, working with chocolate brown, cream and understated shades of grey.

Spanish model Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz is represented by Next New York, New Madison in Paris, Independent Model Management in Milan, Next London, Brooks Modeling Agency in Amsterdam, Francina Models in Barcelona, Modelwerk in Hamburg and Kult Stockholm. His portfolio includes campaign and lookbook work for Hermès, Tod’s, BOSS and Massimo Dutti, alongside runway appearances for Hermès, Kent & Curwen, Public School, Eckhaus Latta and Libertine.

Senegalese model Dara Gueye is represented by DNA Models in New York, New Madison in Paris, Elite Milan, Models 1 in London and Ewa Talents Management in Copenhagen, with Ewa Talents Management in Milan serving as his mother agency.

Gueye counts AMI, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton among his campaign and lookbook clients. His runway portfolio includes appearances for Louis Vuitton, Amiri, Situationist and Fendi Haute Couture, while his editorial work includes covers for Dazed and Dust Magazine.

For COS, Albaladejo Diaz and Gueye bring their experience in international menswear to a lookbook that emphasizes the versatility of winter outerwear.