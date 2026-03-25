Leon Dame Leads Jean Paul Gaultier JUNIOR SS26 Campaign

Jean Paul Gaultier reveals the Spring Summer 2026 campaign for JUNIOR, placing Leon Dame at the center of Duran Lantink’s first ready-to-wear collection for the House. The campaign sets a clear tone through image and casting, where attitude and construction carry equal weight.

Captured by Inez and Vinoodh, the series builds around strong silhouettes and direct compositions. Styling by Jodie Barnes sharpens the visual direction, keeping attention on how each look interacts with the body. Leon Dame anchors the campaign with a controlled presence, joined by Signe Michaelsson, Emaan Zishan, and Marte Mei Van Haaster, who each bring a distinct rhythm to the images.

The campaign references the late 1980s, drawing from a period defined by expressive dressing and defined shapes. This influence appears through posture, proportion, and the way garments hold space within the frame. The images focus on character and glamour without distraction, allowing each look to register with clarity.

Duran Lantink approaches Jean Paul Gaultier codes with precision. Marinière stripes, tattoo mesh, and trompe-l’oeil techniques appear throughout the collection, reworked through shifts in scale and construction. The result maintains a direct link to the House while introducing a new structure shaped by Lantink’s approach.

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Dame already worked with the brand under Lantink’s direction for the Autumn Winter 2026 ready-to-wear runway, which adds continuity to his presence in this new chapter. A focus on gender and role play runs through the campaign. The cast engages with clothing as a tool for transformation, where identity remains fluid and open. This direction supports Lantink’s ongoing work with reconstruction, here applied within a defined house language.

Art direction by Jop Van Bennekom reinforces the campaign’s clarity, while casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and DM Casting defines its lineup. Hair by Holli Smith, makeup by Thomas de Kluyver, and nails by Lora De Sousa complete the visual direction, with production by VLM Productions and music by Olf Van Elden shaping the final result.