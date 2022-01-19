MFW: BOGLIOLI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fascion brand BOGLIOLI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection as a part of recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The collection explores classic concept of elegance with contemporary metropolitan touch. Conceived as a real lifestyle wardrobe, the collection speaks of versatility and is designed to support a dynamic and demanding lifestyle.

The hybrid and refined garments are both stylish and functional. The same garment lends itself to becoming a shirt, jacket or jacket based on the style of each. The collection is made of soft and warm materials in soft shades of green, blue and gray accompanied by bright oranges, natural neutrals, and black.

“Warm and versatile, Boglioli outerwear garments are ideal for an urban style. Classic pieces are reinvented with innovative treatments and new modeling. Light and warm garments thanks to the padding in selected technical materials. Parkas, field jackets, quilts, bombers and huskies are available in various materials such as shetland, flannel, woolen cloths, all of which are «water repellent». New models of coats with military-derived knitted collars, overs with raglan sleeves and then Saharan jackets, long and short parkas with squeegee and rubber lining that emphasize the details.” – from Boglioli