PFW: SANKUANZ Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover SANKUANZ Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection presented yesterday as a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Designer Shangguan Zhe titled the collection ‘A Room With No Sound’, which brings reconstructed high fashion and street culture. For this season, the brand breaks the barriers of distinct social classes with a combination of high fashion and street fashion, while retaining the sharp contradiction and atagonism between diferent styles.

The originality of modern youth is shown with thrusting square-shouldered suits, while the street-art graffiti and bleach effects on hoodie ensembles emphasize the collection’s rebellious spirit. The contrast of holes, spikes and tulles, as well as of perplexity, brutality and poetry reveals the rivalry of high end exquisiteness and chaotic disorder, and captures the contradiction of resistance and desire.

For the collection, Sankuanz collaborated with artist Yuyu Wang, who made the sculpture pieces – the organic shapes, made from silicon, plaster and resin. The footwear was made in collaboration with SCRY, an innovative and experimental footwear brand, which features a hybrid of two types of shoes made with 3D printing technology based on the idea of shoe-in-shoe combining two shapes which oppose each other yet cannot be split apart.