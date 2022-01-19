MFW: SPYDER KOREA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand SPYDER KOREA presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. For this season, brand portrays a New Normality, where different forces and inspirations coexist in a new balance. In this uncertain times, the brand sends out a message of hope and positivity, imagining the wardrobe of dynamic, cool individualsfacing the challenges of the everyday life with the right dose of style.

Named “Coexistence,” the collection celebrates diversity with a multifaceted fashion proposal that, reworking the iconic codes of sportswear, offer a unique mix of cutting-edge design and outstanding performance. The boundaries between athletic wear and leisure wear are blurred. Embracing the use of the most advanced technologies matched with a deep attention to style details, Spyder Korea unveils on the catwalk a joyful, young and fresh lineup, celebrating the sense of freedom rooted in an active, energetic lifestyle. – from Spyder Korea

The colorful palette features bold tones like sky blue, lime green, hot pink, orange and subdued shades like graphic black, light gray, burgundy and brown. For this season, Spyder Korea offers performace and technical materials, fleece and fur-like fabrics.