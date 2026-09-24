MM6 Maison Margiela SS27 Turns Familiar Clothes Around

MM6 Maison Margiela approaches Spring Summer 2027 menswear through small changes to familiar clothes. The collection starts with recognizable pieces such as tailored suits, biker jackets, shirts, T-shirts and trousers, then alters their construction, placement and finish.

Shirts provide one of the clearest examples. Collars and button plackets shift away from the center of the body and toward the side, changing the visual balance of an otherwise familiar garment. MM6 applies this logic throughout the menswear offering, focusing on where details begin, where they end and how their placement affects the way each piece reads.

Construction also becomes simpler. Reduced closures, snaps and smaller proportions give garments a direct quality, while flexible fabrics make them easier to put on, remove and adjust. These practical changes support the collection’s broader interest in clothing that can respond to the wearer.

Surface treatments bring another layer to the menswear. Overdyes alter color and depth, starch treatments affect structure, and painted finishes create a papery surface on familiar materials. MM6 keeps the underlying garments recognizable while changing their texture and physical character.

Accessories extend the same approach. The house turns a glove into a bag and develops a five-toed shoe from the same reference. Another footwear design introduces glove-stitch detailing. Belts take cues from dolls’ accessories, bringing altered scale into the collection.

The Soft Bauletto also explores how use can change an object. It can function as a conventional bag or collapse under the arm, giving it a softer relationship to the body. The construction remains unchanged while the way it is carried alters its appearance.

MM6 continues this experimentation through its collaboration with Havaianas. The project uses the number six as a design device across different versions of the flip-flop. One design separates the front into individual toes and adds a sixth. Another stacks six differently shaped soles on top of one another.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Across Spring Summer 2027, MM6 works with familiar clothing types and changes the details that define how they function. Placement shifts, closures shrink, proportions change and accessories take on unexpected forms.