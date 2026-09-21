McQueen Turns to London’s Contrasts for Spring Summer 2027

McQueen Spring Summer 2027 begins with London as a source of tension. Seán McGirr focuses on the distance between the city’s formal codes and its underground culture, using that contrast to shape the season’s tailoring, materials and accessories.

Savile Row provides one of the clearest references. McGirr takes its established language of proportion and construction and pushes it toward sharper, less conventional silhouettes. Tall suiting appears alongside sculptural forms described through an angel-wing shape, giving the tailoring a more architectural presence.

Three bespoke menswear looks developed with Huntsman extend that idea. Produced in British wool, the collaboration connects McQueen with a specialist tradition of London tailoring while allowing McGirr to reshape those codes within the collection.

The season also looks beyond formal dress. Washed neon colors associated with underground raves enter a palette informed by religious portraiture, creating an unusual mix of references. McGirr carries those ideas into the fabrics, where smoked tulle, reflective glass organza and lacquered satin create shifts in texture and surface.

Leather harnesses bring a harder edge to the clothes, while precious metal body pieces by Shaun Leane add another physical element. These details introduce a direct relationship between garment and body and contribute to the collection’s interest in control, exposure and transgression.

Evening pieces take a darker route. Nocturnal jacquards gradually fade into sheer organza, while embroidery adds dense detail across selected looks. The contrast between opacity and transparency appears repeatedly, allowing individual garments to change as light passes through them.

McGirr’s London feels layered and unsettled. The collection draws from spaces and traditions that usually occupy very different parts of the city: Savile Row, underground clubs, religious imagery and countercultural dress. Instead of treating them as separate influences, the menswear places them within the same visual system.

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That approach gives Spring Summer 2027 a sharper reading of McQueen menswear. Formal construction remains important, though McGirr subjects it to new proportions and surfaces. British wool, sheer organza, leather and metal create different levels of weight and exposure, while tailoring keeps the collection grounded in the house’s London identity.