Lovebirds Spring Summer 2027 Revisits Everyday India

Lovebirds builds Spring Summer 2027 from visual references rooted in everyday Indian life. School posters, barber-shop signs, painted photo-studio settings, crowded streets and hand-painted Bollywood graphics all feed into a collection shaped by images that feel instantly familiar to people who grew up around them.

Titled “India: IYKYK,” the season avoids the standard symbols often used to represent the country abroad. Instead, Lovebirds focuses on details absorbed through daily experience. The Ideal Boy poster becomes one of the clearest examples. Hands and ears taken from the chart appear as graphic elements on fabric, while painted studio scenery returns in altered form after the label frays and reconstructs it for the garments.

Chintz forms another major part of the collection. Lovebirds worked with block-printing artisans to rework classic blocks through layering and altered repetition. Artisans then brushed over the printed cloth by hand, changing the density of the pigment and breaking the regularity of the pattern.

The label also developed tussar silk, dupion silk and brocade with weavers in Banaras and Kutch. After weaving, the team frayed the brocades and worked back into their construction, loosening fabrics known for a firmer structure.

Gursi Singh describes the references as immediately recognisable to people who grew up around this version of India. Amrita Khanna describes the collection as a contemporary reading of an India already familiar to the brand.

Khanna and Singh have run Lovebirds together for around a decade, building the label from its Indian base. Spring Summer 2027 marks its London Fashion Week debut and brings that established design language into direct contact with Indian craft and visual memory.

The collection draws its strength from specificity. Barber-shop combs, school charts, studio photographs and market scenes replace the expected national imagery, while chintz, silk and brocade carry the idea into the clothes themselves.

Lovebirds uses Spring Summer 2027 to present India through details already embedded in daily life, turning familiar signs into fabric, print and construction.