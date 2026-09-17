Tate Foxson by Adam Washington for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Adam Washington captures Tate Foxson at Soul Artist Management for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by a studio setting and a strong focus on posture, proportion and physical presence. The story moves between oversized tailoring, leather, shirting and exposed skin, with sports gear and accessories adding sharper visual interruptions to the more formal looks. Foxson, a collegiate baseball player, surfer and model, brings a naturally athletic quality to the series that gives the portraits a direct and grounded feel.

Washington also styles the editorial, keeping the wardrobe concise and allowing texture, silhouette and gesture to carry each image. Foxson brings a controlled presence to the series, moving between sharper tailoring and more exposed portraits with the same confidence.