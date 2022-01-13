N°21 Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua presented N°21 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection that explores a peaceful coexistence of dualities. The Synthesis collection was inspired by the ’90s fashion, and it fuses glamour, minimalism, and punk style. Fashion photographer Raffaele Cerulo captured the lookbook featuring models Jacob Elinghof, Roberto, Federico, Valery, Jenny Sinkaberg, Yuki, Nina de Bruijn, and Tia Wan. In charge of art direction was NSS Factory, with casting direction from Shaun Beyen. Beauty is work of hair stylist Simone Prusso, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello.

I created a synthesis of both references and genres by using the principle of communicating vessels: it’s as if, in order to coexist, the maximalist glamour and the minimalism of the ‘90s became liquid to permeate one another while contemporaneously meeting the punk aspects and technological advances of textile research. In this sense, I think the union of these elements describes the modernity that’s taking shape in present times – Alessandro Dell’Acqua, creative director of N21.

“While a bit straighter than usual and finished with neoprene, the Vichy check wool coats present the same punk lining and are often worn over double-layer tulle shirts with lace tank top underneath. Also lined, in this case with mega logo prints in the subtlest of tone-on-tone effects, are the black trench coats sported over cool wool suits and colored stripe mohair sweaters. All for a look, an image perfectly consistent with the women’s.” – From N°21