MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yothin Khamwandi by Toni Jais

The handsome Yothin Khamwandi stars in I’m up in the woods, I’m down on my mind session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Toni Jais. In charge of styling was Loren De Clark, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Nicole Böhm. Assistance by Nathalie Larché.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Yothin is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Maison Margiela, Prada, JW Anderson, Loewe, Y-3, Jacquemus, Dior, Tiger of Sweden, Naked Wolfe, YMC, Martín Asbjørn, Converse, Acne Studios, and Drykorn.
Photographer Toni Jais – @tonijais.studio
Stylist Loren De Clark – @mademoiselle_loren
Beauty Artist Nicole Böhm – @bynicoleboehm
Model Yothin Khamwandi – @yothinyk
Assistant Nathalie Larché – @nathaliela