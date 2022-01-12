in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yothin Khamwandi by Toni Jais

Photographer Toni Jais and stylist Loren De Clark team up for our latest exclusive story

Yothin Khamwandi
Suit Drykorn
Boots Maison Margiela

The handsome Yothin Khamwandi stars in I’m up in the woods, I’m down on my mind session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Toni Jais. In charge of styling was Loren De Clark, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Nicole Böhm. Assistance by Nathalie Larché.

For the story Yothin is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Maison Margiela, Prada, JW Anderson, Loewe, Y-3, Jacquemus, Dior, Tiger of Sweden, Naked Wolfe, YMC, Martín Asbjørn, Converse, Acne Studios, and Drykorn.

Yothin Khamwandi
Hat Prada
Hoodie JW Anderson
Trenchcoat Loewe
Yothin Khamwandi
Pullover & Pants JW Anderson
Yothin Khamwandi
Pants JW Anderson
Yothin Khamwandi
Hat Y-3
Glasses Jacquemus
Suit Dior
Toni Jais
Hat Prada
Hoodie JW Anderson
Trenchcoat Loewe
Shorts Tiger of Sweden
Sneaker Naked Wolfe
Toni Jais
Hat Y-3
Glasses, Mini Bag Jacquemus
Blazer Dior
Toni Jais
Pullover & Pants JW Anderson
Toni Jais
Jacket YMC
Pants Martín Asbjørn
Shoes Converse
Toni Jais
Shirt Dior
Toni Jais
Shirt Dior
Pants Acne Studios

Photographer Toni Jais – @tonijais.studio
Stylist Loren De Clark – @mademoiselle_loren
Beauty Artist Nicole Böhm – @bynicoleboehm
Model Yothin Khamwandi – @yothinyk
Assistant Nathalie Larché – @nathaliela

