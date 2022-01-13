Discover DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion house DSQUARED2 unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 campaign captured by photographer Alasdair McLellan at Art Partner, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco. Stars of the campaign are Aylah Peterson, Miriam Sanchez, Chloe Oh, Maty Fall, Alyda Grace, Emily Miller, Alex Marku, Guylian Masson, Jack Cope, Martin Antech, Fabio Silva, Ruben Carrol, and Alex Wynter. Styling is work of Vanessa Reid at Streeters, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro at Exposure NY. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Cyndia Harvey at Art Partner, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander at Streeters, and manicurist Roberta Rodi at Blend Management.

“A combination of grunge destruction intertwined with flowing, floral delicacy – growth and decay in expressive harmony, the campaign’s eclectic cast takes on the protagonists’ role in a glam-grunge fairytale.” – from Dsquared