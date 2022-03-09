PFW: SHIATZY CHEN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover SHIATZY CHEN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 7th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The brand explores the ancient saying “Obscure thy radiance, blend with the dust”. The Genesis collection brings contrasting yet Orientally harmonious, aesthetic and embodied as contours sleek and straight, gorgeous and fluffy looks. It explores the journey that guides us towards the spectacular radiance. For the season designer Chen Tsai-Hsia pays tribute to the forever fueled passion and inspiration burning inside of us.

