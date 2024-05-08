MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Pablo Morais

Pablo Morais is a force in the entertainment world, moving between modeling, acting, and music with the ease. Originally from Brazil, Pablo has spent over a decade captivating audiences in soap operas, gracing high-fashion campaigns, and lending his unique style to music videos. Now based in New York City, he continues to evolve, aiming to expand his influence and connect with a broader audience across America. In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, Pablo talks about his thoughtful and introspective approach to his career, emphasizing the importance of respecting one’s own artistry as the foundation for success. Whether discussing his role in the popular Brazilian soap opera “Velho Chico” or his memorable appearance on the cover of Vogue Paris, Pablo provides insights into the discipline and passion that drive his multifaceted career.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Santiago Bisso captures and styles model Pablo Morais at Q models NYC. For this session, Pablo is wearing selected pieces Dsquared, Versace, Tom Ford, and Diesel.

Could you share something interesting about your background and yourself?

I’ve been living in NYC for two years and try to keep life simple. I believe happiness lies in the details—that makes all the difference. I’m always connected with reality.

You’ve built a career spanning modeling, acting, and music. How did you venture into all these fields? Was it part of your initial career plan?

Yes, absolutely! I spent 10 years doing soap operas in Brazil and also pursued music, video clips, and fashion campaigns. My goal is to expand these productions to America. By maintaining a balance between these three aspects, I keep myself ready, both physically and mentally. I feel prepared.

How would you define your fashion style?

My fashion style is a mix of freedom, streetwear, and rock and roll. It’s all about expressing myself freely and having fun with it.

What is the most valuable advice you’ve received regarding modeling and acting?

I once heard, “If you don’t respect your own artistry, who will?” That really resonated with me, emphasizing the importance of technique, references, and continuous study as the smartest ways to be an artist.

Can you highlight a particular modeling job that was significant or transformative for you?

A transformative moment for me was being on the cover of Vogue Paris, photographed by Mário de Testino. It was a work of great pride and significance in my career.

Of all the roles you’ve played, do you have a favorite acting performance?

In the soap opera “Velho Chico,” I played a character from the North of Brazil who was from a farm and lived a long time ago—Cicero the jagunço. It was a remarkable job that I hold close to my heart.

With a substantial social media following, how do you handle the challenges that come with public attention?

I strive to keep things simple, even in complex moments. I focus on sharing topics that influence art, goodness, and intelligence, which usually leads to positive interactions and outcomes.

What activities do you enjoy when you’re not working?

I love staying active, whether it’s running or jumping rope. I also enjoy watching movies, cooking, and just relaxing at home.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations? Are there any exciting projects on the horizon?

I aim to graduate in performing arts in the USA and expand my career globally. There are several exciting projects in the pipeline that I look forward to sharing soon.

Photography and Styling – Santiago Bisso @santiagobisso