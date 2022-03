Actor Hyun Bin stars in the cover story of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s Spring 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. In charge of styling was Kang Yunju, with set design from Choi Yerin, and art direction Song Yuli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lim Chulwoo at Aura, and makeup artist Danbi at Jungsaemmool East. For the session Hyun Bin is wearing selected looks from Loro Piana.

Photography © Hong Janghyun for Dazed Korea, discover more at dazedkorea.com