NYFW: WHO DECIDES WAR Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Who Decides War presented a show dedicated to people they had loved and lost

©Who Decides War

Fashion brand WHO DECIDES WAR presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a show, as a part of the recently finished New York Fashion Week. Designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore take fashion beyond the surface, exploring what lies beneath. The show was a remembrance and celebration of the brand’s “angels,” people they had loved and lost—Virgil Abloh among them. The Witness collection features formal suits with feathers, distressed embroided jeans, quilted motocross pants, and the key look – jeans appliquéd with lace and sacred hearts.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War

