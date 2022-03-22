in Beauty and Grooming, Chanel, DSCENE Magazine, Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines

Boy De Chanel by Aaron Cameron Muntz for DSCENE Magazine

Photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz and stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee team up for DSCENE Magazine’s latest edition

Boy De Chanel

Discover BOY DE CHANEL story captured by fashion photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz for our DSCENE Magazine‘s Unfiltered edition. In charge of creative direction and styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee. Photo assistance by Carlos Flores, retouching by Ashlee Gray.

The story focuses on products from Chanel‘s collection of skincare and makeup for men, such as foundations, eye pencils, moisturizers, concealers, brow pencils, and toning lotions.

Photography AARON CAMERON MUNTZ – @transpaaronc
Creative direction and styling DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – @damienvaughanshippee
Retouching ASHLEE GRAY – @ashleegrayretouch
Photo Assistant CARLOS FLORES

Story published in DSCENE Issue 16 – get it now in print and digital.

