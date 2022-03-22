Boy De Chanel by Aaron Cameron Muntz for DSCENE Magazine

Discover BOY DE CHANEL story captured by fashion photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz for our DSCENE Magazine‘s Unfiltered edition. In charge of creative direction and styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee. Photo assistance by Carlos Flores, retouching by Ashlee Gray.

The story focuses on products from Chanel‘s collection of skincare and makeup for men, such as foundations, eye pencils, moisturizers, concealers, brow pencils, and toning lotions.

Photography AARON CAMERON MUNTZ – @transpaaronc

Creative direction and styling DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – @damienvaughanshippee

Retouching ASHLEE GRAY – @ashleegrayretouch

Photo Assistant CARLOS FLORES

